Jun 22, 2025
Business & Finance

Govt urged to give special package to SMEs

Published 22 Jun, 2025

KARACHI: Convener of the FPCCI Energy Committee, President of Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Chapter), and Chairman & CEO of Malik Group, Malik Khuda Bakhsh has urged the government to introduce a special package for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He stated that this policy represents a step toward clean energy, sustainable transport, and industrial growth. He added that the government must create more opportunities for new investment, as foreign investors are willing to invest in Pakistan but currently lack the necessary facilities. He called on the government to provide full support and facilitation for investors.

Bakhsh further shared that the installation of EV charging stations has already begun in Karachi and other parts of the country. A contract has been signed with a Chinese company for this purpose, which will ensure improved energy supply for vehicles. He also disclosed that CNG station owners in Sindh— including in Motorway, Nawabshah, Hala, Sukkur, and Hyderabad— as well as in other provinces, have approached them to set up EV charging stations, and several more agreements are expected soon.

He expressed satisfaction over the National Electric Vehicle (NEV) Policy 30-2025 issued by the Government of Pakistan.

He described the policy, presented by Haroon Akhtar Khan (Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries & Production), as a historic and revolutionary step toward reforms in Pakistan’s industrial, environmental, and energy sectors.

Bakhsh said that the new Electric Vehicle Policy is fully aligned with Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif’s vision, which aims to promote clean, sustainable, and affordable transport.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

