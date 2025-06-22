AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-22

TDAP holds seminar on ‘Wood Identification’ at SCCI Peshawar

Press Release Published 22 Jun, 2025 02:48am

PESHAWAR: A seminar titled “Wood Identification, Quality Assessment and Export Procedure” was organized by the E&M-Division-II of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Peshawar. The event was held in collaboration with SCCI and was well attended by a large number of renowned business representatives from the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The seminar included inaugural remarks, technical presentations and an interactive question-and-answer session. After the formal opening by the TDAP, the President of SCCI and the Chairman of the Furniture Association (KP Chapter) in their speeches highlighted key challenges faced by the furniture industry in business promotion and increasing exports.

The technical session featured three presentations. Dr Zahid Rauf and Dr Tanveer Hussain from the Pakistan Forest Institute provided detailed insights on wood identification and quality assessment. From TDAP, Nadia Farooqui, Director and Zahid Mohammad, Deputy Director shared valuable information on international trade and export procedures relevant to the furniture industry.

The seminar was highly informative and well appreciated by all participants. Responding to feedback from the attendees, the President of SCCI emphasized the need for TDAP to continue organizing such capacity-building sessions, particularly on topics such as e-commerce and digital marketing.

During the seminar, participants also discussed key issues hindering furniture exports. These included the non-functional status of the Pakistan Furniture Institute in Hayatabad and the absence of allocated land for the establishment of a dedicated Furniture City.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

