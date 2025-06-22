Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend: BR survey

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder (BR), here on Saturday.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken prices from Rs15,000 to Rs10,400 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs290 against Rs310 per kg and chicken meat price reduced from Rs530 to Rs500 per kg. Eggs’ price went down from Rs9,000 to Rs7,000 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs290-295 against Rs315-320 per dozen.

Sugar price remained stable at Rs8,650 per 50 kg bag in the wholesale market, while in retail it is being sold at Rs180/190 per kg.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton was available at Rs2,200 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,400 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,100 per kg. Various varieties of fishes are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg.

Interestingly, this time around the budget, contrary to the past there was no trend of upward fluctuations witnessed in the prices of soft drinks, cooking oil/ghee and cigarettes like daily use items.

Wheat flour price remained steady as the best quality wheat flour ex-mill per 15kg bag price is available at Rs1,130 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,180 per 15kg bag and normal quality wheat flour per 15kg bag is available at Rs1,050 which in retail is being sold at Rs1,100 per bag. After a significant reduction of Rs1,400 per 15 kg bag in wheat flour price over the past one year. The tandoor owners in some parts of the twin cities started reducing the roti, naan and paratha prices as in some parts of the federal capital roti is available at Rs16 against Rs20, naan at Rs20 against Rs25 and paratha at Rs45 against Rs50. However, the bakers have not reduced the biscuit, bread and confectionery prices, which they had increased manifold after 2020 corona virus crisis, citing increase in ghee/cooking oil, and wheat flour prices.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs600 against Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs800 against Rs900 per kg. No significant changes were witnessed in pulses prices as maash is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs270 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs450-550 per kg, moong price at Rs400 per kg, and masoor at Rs280 per kg.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, also remained stable as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. The prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs12,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs350 per kg, normal quality basmati at Rs11,000 per 40 kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs310 per kg, and broken basmati at Rs8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs235 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs6,000 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs460 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price remained stable at Rs2,720 per 5kg tin and cooking at Rs2,720 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs2,250 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yogurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs165 per pack, family size Lux at Rs150, and detergent prices went slightly up as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs570 against Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has fixed the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Rs240.53 per kg, while retailers are selling 15kg domestic LPG cylinder at Rs4,000 against Rs3,615 OGRA fixed price reflecting an overcharging of Rs385 per cylinder. Moreover, the retailers through decanting are selling the LPG on further escalated rates as they charge Rs300-330 per kg, reflecting an overcharging of Rs60-85 per kg. LPG traders and distributors always blame the marketing companies for higher prices, saying the companies are supplying them the commodity on higher prices as a result retailers are left with no option other than shifting the price to the end consumers. According to LPG traders, the LPG marketing companies and distributors are earning billions of rupees profit by overcharging the consumers, while the OGRA which totally depends on district administration including police have totally ignored the enforcement of official commodity rates. Moreover, LPG distributors and retailers are freely selling LPG by decanting in violation of the laws as a result every other day LPG cylinder blasts are claiming precious lives.

Overall vegetable and fruit prices witnessed an increasing trend as potatoes in wholesales market went up from Rs2,500-4,200 to Rs2,600-4,500 per quintal, while in retail potatoes are being sold in the range of Rs55-70 against Rs50-65 per kg; onion price in wholesales market went down from Rs1,300-2,200 Rs1,200-2,000 per quintal, in retail onions are being sold in the range of Rs30-45 per kg and tomato price went down from Rs200 to Rs170 per basket of 15kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs30-40 per kg. Ginger price is stable at Rs2,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs525-550 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs750 to Rs850 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs220 against Rs200 per kg, China garlic price went up from Rs1,000 to Rs1,100 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs250-300 against Rs240-270 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs230 to Rs250 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs75-80 against Rs70-75, prices of various varieties of pumpkins went up from Rs160-225 to Rs200-250 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs55-75 against Rs50-75 per kg; various types of tinda prices went up from Rs100-650 to Rs130-700 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs45-200 against Rs40-180 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs325 to Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs85-100 against Rs80-90 per kg; cauliflower price went up from Rs350 to Rs450 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-140 against Rs100-120 per kg and cabbage price went up from Rs175 to Rs225 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs65-75 against Rs50-60 per kg.

Okra price went up from Rs120 to Rs130 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 per kg, Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs250 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs65-75 per kg, green chilli price went up from Rs250-350 to Rs300-400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-130 against Rs90-100 per kg, beetroot price went up from Rs225 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs70-75 against Rs60-70 per kg, local carrot price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-55 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs170 to Rs225 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs65-75 against Rs50-55 per kg.

Fresh bean price went up from Rs400 Rs450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs120-140 per kg against Rs100-120 per kg, Yam price went up from Rs900 to Rs600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs190-200 against Rs220-230 per kg; turnip price is stable at Rs150 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-55 per kg; peas price went down from Rs750 to Rs650 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs180-200 against Rs230-240 per kg; radish price is stable at Rs100 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs35-45 per kg, spinach is available at Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs15-20 per bundle of 200 grams and coriander is available at Rs250 per 5kg in wholesales market which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per bundle of 250 grams.

Fruit prices witnessed an upward trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs150-500 against Rs140-450 per kg, Iranian dates at Rs400-450 per kg, Bananas prices went up from Rs80-190 to Rs100-200 per dozen. Various varieties of melons are being sold in the range of Rs50-100 against Rs40-120 per kg; Chikoo at Rs275-300 against Rs250-275 per kg, papaya at Rs350-380 against Rs320-350 per kg and falsa at Rs350-400 against Rs200-230 per kg. New arrival mangos in the range of Rs150-250 per kg, cherry in the range of Rs600-750 per kg, peach in the range of Rs150-250 per kg, apricot in the range of Rs175-300 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consists of commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public.

Whenever the retailers are mentioned as significantly overcharging the consumers and not following the official price list, they are arguing that some quantity of fruits, vegetables and other products they purchase from the wholesale market always remain rotten.

Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price lists of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the consumers and display at a prominent place.

