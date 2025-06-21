AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE warns against prolonged Iran-Israel war

AFP Published June 21, 2025
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot on June 20, 2025. Photo: AFP
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of the Weizmann Institute of Science, which was hit by an Iranian missile barrage, in the central city of Rehovot on June 20, 2025. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: A senior United Arab Emirates official has urged a quick end to the Iran-Israel war, warning of a “difficult aftermath” if the conflict is prolonged.

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the oil-rich UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said the war was “setting back” the wealthy Gulf region.

“The longer a war takes, the more dangerous it becomes,” he told journalists in a briefing on Friday.

“I think any extended confrontation or war between Israel and Iran will only bring a very difficult aftermath.”

US President Donald Trump has given Iran a “maximum” of two weeks to negotiate before possible US air strikes, but Tehran said it would not hold talks while under attack.

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

“De-escalation is extremely important,” Gargash said. “We still feel that there is a path back to negotiations on these issues.”

The Middle East is still dealing with the repercussions of the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, which toppled Saddam Hussein but left the country divided and destabilised.

One major risk of the current war is disruption to the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, which carries one-fifth of global oil output.

“This war flies in the face of the regional order the Gulf countries want to build, which is focused on regional prosperity,” Gargash said.

“We feel that this is setting us back, not only us in the UAE, but I would say the region.”

Israel uae Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Iran Israel war Iran Israel conflict iran Israel iran and israel Israel Iran war

Comments

200 characters

UAE warns against prolonged Iran-Israel war

Investment in SCRAs: 12-month holding period proposed for tax concession: FBR chief

Cut from 18pc to 10pc: Solar panel prices to go up 4.6pc only, Aurangzeb tells Senate

Spending via online apps: Pakistanis spent over Rs317bn in FY25, NA panel told

‘Un-documented large-scale business transactions to be captured with help of banks’

Pakistan didn’t seek ceasefire: FO

Firmly committed to IWT: MoFA

Dar calls on Erdogan

Sufficient POL stocks available: Ogra

Selection of judges for CB: Justice Mansoor urges JCP to develop formal criteria

Sindh PA budget debate: Treasury dismisses opposition’s claims as ‘unfounded’

Read more stories