Wapda chairman resigns

ISLAMABAD: Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen. Sajjad Ghani (retd) has resigned from his post due to personal reasons Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated his services and sent his resignation to the Cabinet Division for approval.

Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) played a key role in the effective running of the national institution and monitoring important projects in the energy sector.

The Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for him. His predecessor had also resigned.

