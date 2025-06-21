BD-China-Pakistan trilateral mechanism: Beijing hosts inaugural conference

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development, Beijing hosted an inaugural conference of Bangladesh-China-Pakistan Trilateral Mechanism, during which the three sides agreed to establish a joint working group (JWG) to implement the understandings reached during the meeting to boost cooperation in the field of trade, investment and agriculture.

The three sides also agreed that trilateral cooperation would be guided by the principles of openness, inclusivity, good neighbourliness, mutual respect and trust, while working towards win-win cooperation.

According to statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, Bangladesh-China-Pakistan Vice Foreign Minister/Foreign Secretary meeting was held in Kunming, Yunnan province of China.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, Bangladeshi Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique and Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Imran Ahmed Siddiqui attended the meeting.

Pakistani Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch participated in the first phase of the meeting via video link.

In her remarks, Foreign Secretary Ambassador Baloch commended the Chinese side for convening the inaugural meeting of the trilateral mechanism. Noting the common aspirations of the three sides for people-centric development, the foreign secretary expressed Pakistan’s desire for a deeper engagement between China and South Asian countries.

Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral ties, the foreign secretary conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to work with China and Bangladesh to enhance ties in trade and investment, agriculture, digital economy, environment protection, marine sciences, green infrastructure, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

It is noteworthy that relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh have drastically improved since the ouster of pro-India Premier Sheikh Hasina Wajid in August last year. Both Islamabad and Dhaka agreed to strengthen diplomatic and trade ties with high level meetings between the leaderships of the two countries and exchanges of delegations.

Beijing had also hosted an informal trilateral meeting of Pakistan, Afghanistan and China last month, which helped normalised strained relation between Islamabad and Kabul. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to elevate diplomatic status by upgrading of chargé d’affaires to the level of Ambassador.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Islamabad and Kabul have exchanged the diplomatic documents for the formal appointment of full-fledged ambassadors in each other’s country.

Pakistan’s chargé d’affaires in Kabul Obaidullah Niazamani has been upgraded to the level of Ambassador while Sardar Shakeeb’s status has also been elevated to Ambassador.

