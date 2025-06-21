AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-21

‘New electricity provider in Karachi’: NA panel underscores need for exploring possibility

Recorder Report Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 09:36am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances has recommended that the government explores the possibility of inducting a new electricity provider in Karachi to promote healthy competition and improve service delivery.

This recommendation was made during a discussion on a calling attention notice moved by MNA Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol regarding unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing in Karachi, particularly in Lyari and Azam Basti by K-Electric (KE).

The Committee, chaired by Nuzhat Sadiq, directed KE to cease unscheduled load-shedding, especially outages exceeding 10 hours a day and those occurring during early morning hours. It also instructed the company to install meters to bring more consumers into its billing network and to charge customers strictly based on actual consumption.

NA panel directs KE to stop unannounced load-shedding

Additionally, the committee decided that the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) should arrange a meeting between Karachi’s elected representatives and KE officials to address concerns related to power theft, meter installation, and load-shedding. KE has also been directed to submit detailed information about meters installed in Lyari, including their locations.

In another matter, the Committee reviewed the implementation report presented by the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development regarding a resolution of MNA Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan for establishing a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in district Mansehra. It directed the Ministry to operationalize a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in Abbottabad within the current year to facilitate the residents of the region.

While discussing an implementation report on an assurance by the Minister for Communications related to a calling attention notice by MNA Nafisa Shah on the dilapidated condition of old national highways damaged by floods, the committee instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Communications to formulate a comprehensive strategy for road rehabilitation and maintenance ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

The NHA has been further directed to submit consolidated figures of its budget allocations for the routine maintenance of national highways. The Authority was also instructed to commence work on the remaining portion of the N-5 (Khairpur old carriageway), activate non-functional culverts, and allocate funds for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges on the highway.

Regarding another assurance given by the Minister for Communications—following a calling attention notice by MNA Mehboob Shah on the poor condition of the Chakdara–Upper Dir Road, the committee directed the NHA to expedite periodic maintenance of the highway, ensuring the quality of work. The Authority was also told to fast-track the survey for the widening and dualization of the Chakdara–Upper Dir Highway.

Lastly, in response to a calling attention notice by MNA Haji Jamal Shah Kakar about over-billing and additional service charges in Balochistan, the committee directed the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to actively pursue the matter in court for an early resolution.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was instructed to address issues related to over-billing and gas load-shedding, which are causing inconvenience to residents. The company was also asked to provide a breakdown of funds allocated for road cutting per town in Karachi in relation to the ongoing gas infrastructure development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi KE electricity electricity loadshedding K-Electric NA panel overbilling Nuzhat Sadiq

Comments

200 characters

‘New electricity provider in Karachi’: NA panel underscores need for exploring possibility

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories