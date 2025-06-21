‘New electricity provider in Karachi’: NA panel underscores need for exploring possibility

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Government Assurances has recommended that the government explores the possibility of inducting a new electricity provider in Karachi to promote healthy competition and improve service delivery.

This recommendation was made during a discussion on a calling attention notice moved by MNA Sardar Nabil Ahmed Gabol regarding unscheduled load-shedding and over-billing in Karachi, particularly in Lyari and Azam Basti by K-Electric (KE).

The Committee, chaired by Nuzhat Sadiq, directed KE to cease unscheduled load-shedding, especially outages exceeding 10 hours a day and those occurring during early morning hours. It also instructed the company to install meters to bring more consumers into its billing network and to charge customers strictly based on actual consumption.

Additionally, the committee decided that the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) should arrange a meeting between Karachi’s elected representatives and KE officials to address concerns related to power theft, meter installation, and load-shedding. KE has also been directed to submit detailed information about meters installed in Lyari, including their locations.

In another matter, the Committee reviewed the implementation report presented by the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development regarding a resolution of MNA Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan for establishing a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in district Mansehra. It directed the Ministry to operationalize a Protectorate of Emigrants Office in Abbottabad within the current year to facilitate the residents of the region.

While discussing an implementation report on an assurance by the Minister for Communications related to a calling attention notice by MNA Nafisa Shah on the dilapidated condition of old national highways damaged by floods, the committee instructed the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Communications to formulate a comprehensive strategy for road rehabilitation and maintenance ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

The NHA has been further directed to submit consolidated figures of its budget allocations for the routine maintenance of national highways. The Authority was also instructed to commence work on the remaining portion of the N-5 (Khairpur old carriageway), activate non-functional culverts, and allocate funds for the rehabilitation and construction of bridges on the highway.

Regarding another assurance given by the Minister for Communications—following a calling attention notice by MNA Mehboob Shah on the poor condition of the Chakdara–Upper Dir Road, the committee directed the NHA to expedite periodic maintenance of the highway, ensuring the quality of work. The Authority was also told to fast-track the survey for the widening and dualization of the Chakdara–Upper Dir Highway.

Lastly, in response to a calling attention notice by MNA Haji Jamal Shah Kakar about over-billing and additional service charges in Balochistan, the committee directed the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to actively pursue the matter in court for an early resolution.

The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was instructed to address issues related to over-billing and gas load-shedding, which are causing inconvenience to residents. The company was also asked to provide a breakdown of funds allocated for road cutting per town in Karachi in relation to the ongoing gas infrastructure development.

