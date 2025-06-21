AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

PTI MNA calls for reducing judges’ salaries

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 06:32am

ISLAMABAD: A fiery tirade lit up the National Assembly on Friday as Junaid Akbar Khan of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) torched both the government and judiciary – calling for judges’ salaries to be cut off and massive court complexes to be turned into universities.

Khan, who also serves as PTI’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president and chairs the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), didn’t mince words during the ongoing budget debate. His tirade accused the judiciary of irrelevance and the government of democratic deceit.

“I thank the government and the establishment for proving this country can function without a judiciary,” Khan said, referring to the controversial 26th constitutional amendment, which he claimed stripped the courts of their ability to deliver justice.

Then, in remarks that stunned even seasoned lawmakers, he thundered: “I’m astonished at the mothers of these judges that they gave birth to such children who lack the courage to stand up for justice.”

Khan went further, saying the salaries of the judges should be halted immediately and the country’s grand court buildings repurposed into educational institutions.

But his fire wasn’t reserved for the judiciary alone. Calling the incumbent government a “forcibly installed” regime, the PTI stalwart declared: “Now both the rulers and the ruled know that it’s not the voter who matters – it’s the vote counter.”

He alleged that real power in Pakistan lies not in the hands of the electorate but with those who manipulate results behind closed doors. “They believe power comes from pleasing those who count votes – not those who cast them,” he charged.

Khan also ridiculed official claims of economic progress, questioning why poverty continues to spiral if the nation is indeed on a development path.

“If we’re moving forward, why are more people falling below the poverty line,” he asked, drawing murmurs of agreement – and disapproval – across party lines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Budget debate PTI MNA Junaid Akbar Budget 2025 26 judges salaries

Comments

200 characters

PTI MNA calls for reducing judges’ salaries

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories