PM visits JUI-F chief, denounces attack on Asjad

Recorder Report Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 06:44am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to denounce the recent attack targeting the cleric’s younger son, Asjad Mehmood.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Mehmood narrowly escaped an attempted abduction and assault earlier this week.

The attack, which remains under investigation, has raised fresh concerns over the country’s deteriorating security situation amid ongoing political tensions.

Speaking during the visit, Prime Minister Sharif condemned the incident and described it as a deeply troubling act that could have had serious consequences.

He assured Maulana Rehman of the federal government’s full support and emphasized that those behind the attempted attack would be brought to justice without delay.

“I have directed law enforcement agencies to apprehend the perpetrators as quickly as possible and ensure they are prosecuted under the law,” Sharif said.

The two leaders also held discussions on the broader political landscape of the country.

Federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, and Rana Sanaullah, the Prime Minister’s advisor on political affairs, accompanied Sharif during the visit.

