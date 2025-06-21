PIA brings 121 nationals from Iran

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) successfully completed its second special rescue flight on Friday, bringing 121 Pakistani nationals safely home from Iran via Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku.

According to PIA spokesman, the special flight PK-7160 landed at Lahore airport at 3:40 PM, carrying passengers who had been stranded in Iran due to recent airspace restrictions that affected normal flight operations.

Due to the closure of Iranian airspace, the stranded Pakistani citizens were required to travel overland to Baku, Azerbaijan, where they boarded the PIA rescue flight for their journey home to Pakistan.

The complex evacuation operation was made possible through the coordinated efforts of Pakistani diplomatic missions in both Iran and Azerbaijan, who played crucial roles in facilitating the safe passage of citizens to the departure point in Baku.

The special flight was dispatched on direct instructions from the Government of Pakistan, demonstrating the state’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its citizens abroad during challenging circumstances, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025