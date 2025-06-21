MD SEF urges partners to boost implementation, equity in education

HYDERABAD: In line with the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh, and Minister for Education Sindh, the Sindh Education Foundation the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) Government of Sindh organized a Regional Partners’ Conference at Jamshoro, bringing together more than 250 school partners from Hyderabad Region.

The event aimed to strengthen collaboration and align educational efforts with the evolving needs of students in underserved regions. The conference was presided over by Managing Director SEF, Gahanwer Ali Laghari, who reiterated SEF’s commitment to ensuring both access to education and its quality.

In his keynote address, the Managing Director, Gahanwer Ali Laghari emphasized the importance of engaging with all partners from the Hyderabad region who are operating SEF’s formal and non-formal educational institutions. He praised their unwavering commitment to providing free and quality education, recognizing it as a commendable effort. And also thanked to VC LUMHS and their management for their support.

He stated that this noble cause not only grants children in Sindh access to education but also contributes to broader avenues of sustainable development, aligning with global objectives.

Acknowledging that there is always room for improvement, he urged all partners to fully implement the commitments made with the Government of Sindh and SEF. “You must create an environment where children are happy to come to school,” he stressed.

When partners requested to Managing Director to please bring the matter of subsidy to classify the per-child subsidy based on the geographical challenges of the schools. “There should be a clear distinction between subsidies for schools operating in remote, hard-to-reach areas such as the deserts of Tharparkar, Johi, or Kachho, and those operating in urban areas,” and Managing Director assured them that he will bring this proposal to the concerned.

The conference concluded with a strong message of transformational partnership, aiming to move beyond conventional education and prepare students for a future shaped by technology, innovation, and values.

