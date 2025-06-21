AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

KSA envoy calls on CJP

Recorder Report Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 07:12am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy on Friday called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court, Islamabad.

The chief justice warmly welcomed the ambassador and expressed appreciation for the longstanding, historic, and fraternal ties between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, rooted in shared faith and mutual respect.

During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of justice. Emphasis was laid on expanding judicial collaboration under the framework of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which includes modernisation and reform of the Kingdom’s judicial system.

It was noted that Pakistan holds Saudi Arabia in high esteem and values the opportunity to learn from each other's judicial systems and experiences. Both sides agreed that meaningful collaboration through exchange programmes and partnerships between judicial academies can significantly enhance capacity building and promote shared learning. Joint training initiatives were also discussed to equip judicial officers and legal professionals with modern tools and comparative legal perspectives.

The discussion further covered areas such as the modernisation of judicial processes, establishment of specialised commercial and labour courts, collaborative research in Islamic jurisprudence, and comparative legal studies focusing on interfaith dialogue. The possibility of jurisprudential dialogue on thematic legal areas, regional judicial engagement, and hosting a Regional Judicial Conference also featured prominently.

The chief justice reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering closer institutional linkages with the Saudi judiciary and underscored the importance of shared legal values in promoting regional stability, justice, and the rule of law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KSA Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Malkiy justice system CJP Yahya Afridi judicial collaboration

Comments

200 characters

KSA envoy calls on CJP

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories