Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology: ‘Govt, FCCI, business community to add new emergency block’

FAISALABAD: The business community of Faisalabad is playing a key role in the comprehensive development of Faisalabad in addition to providing latest health facilities to its inhabitants, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) was overburdened with the heavy influx of cardiac patients from all over the region and Government in collaboration with FCCI and business community has decided to add a new emergency block with 70 beds which could be further expanded up to 250 beds.

Bharara appreciated the generosity of the business community and said that leading local philanthropists including Seth Iftikhar, Mian Javed Iqbal, Farrukh Zaman and Mian Sheroz in close collaboration with FCCI and administration have focused on this public welfare project which would be completed with the donations of the business community.

He also thanked Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Secretary Health Azmat Mehmood, Special Secretary Health Tariq Rehmani, Divisional Commissioner Madam Maryum Khan and Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Nadeem Nasir for their keen interest in this project.

He said that it would not only facilitate the local heart patients but also cater to the immediate needs of the adjoining divisions. He said that FCCI would play a motivational and catalytic role for its early completion while Seth Iftikhar would personally supervise the construction work.

