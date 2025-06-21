Court extends physical remand of Umar Hayat

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Friday extended the physical remand of Umar Hayat, the alleged murderer of a 17-year-old social media influencer, Sana Yousaf, for an additional three days, as authorities continue their investigation into the brutal killing that has shocked the nation.

Hayat, 22, was arrested by Islamabad Police on June 2 – a day after Sana was gunned down in her own home in the federal capital.

According to police statements, the young woman had repeatedly rejected Hayat’s unwanted advances, a refusal which ultimately cost her life.

Presented before Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Hafeez after the completion of a four-day physical remand, Hayat appeared cold and evasive.

His earlier 14-day judicial remand at Adiala Jail, during which an identification parade took place, had concluded with the victim’s mother and aunt identifying him.

Prosecutors Adnan Ali and Raja Naveed Hussain, alongside Investigation Officer Mazhar Bashir Khan, represented the State at the hearing.

Prosecutor Hussain told the court that while the suspect’s vehicle had been recovered, his mobile phone – a key piece of evidence – is yet to be recovered.

“The suspect is cunning and fully aware of the magnitude of his crime. He is deliberately withholding his mobile phone to obstruct the investigation,” said Hussain.

Despite a request by the investigation officer to extend the remand by seven days for further recovery and inquiry, the court granted a three-day extension and instructed police to present the accused again on June 23.

Upon his arrest, police recovered both the murder weapon and Sana’s mobile phone from the suspect’s possession. Authorities said the killer fled with the phone in a calculated attempt to destroy evidence after committing the crime.

“This was a cruel, calculated act. Raids were carried out at over 11 locations across three cities to track him down,” police said in a statement. “The accused – an unemployed 22-year-old – persistently harassed the victim. When she rejected him, he responded with deadly violence.”

Sana Yousaf’s tragic death has sparked widespread outrage and mourning across Pakistan. Known for her vibrant online presence and youthful optimism, she had her whole life ahead of her – a life snatched away by a spineless and vengeful man who could not accept a simple “no”.

As the investigation continues, the public and Sana’s grieving family hope justice will be delivered – swiftly and without compromise.

