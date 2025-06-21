AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

Ahsan visits under-construction National Police Hospital, Islamabad

Naveed Butt Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 07:18am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal paid a visit to the under-construction National Police Hospital located in Sector H-11, Islamabad and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely completion of the project by June 2026.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

During the visit, the federal minister reviewed the construction progress and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely completion of the project by June 2026, emphasising that the hospital is a significant step towards the welfare and healthcare of police personnel.

“This project reflects the state’s firm commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies. Our police force forms the frontline of internal security, and it is the state’s responsibility to ensure their health and wellbeing,” he said.

Sharing details of the project, the minister said the National Police Hospital will be a state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 250 beds. It will provide services in general medicine, surgery, emergency care, and other specialized areas. Upon completion, it will directly benefit nearly 12,000 police personnel by offering them access to modern medical facilities.

He noted that the project was approved in May 2023 and underscored the importance of its timely completion. “These projects are funded by taxpayers’ money and must be treated as a national trust. Any negligence in their delivery is unacceptable,” he said.

Officials from the relevant ministries, engineers, and project stakeholders briefed the minister on the current status and progress of construction. Iqbal instructed all involved to maintain transparency, quality, and speed in implementation, adding that sustainable and timely completion of development projects is vital for the uplift of vulnerable segments of society and the strengthening of state institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Islamabad Islamabad police Planning Minister DC Islmabad National Police Hospital

Comments

200 characters

Ahsan visits under-construction National Police Hospital, Islamabad

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories