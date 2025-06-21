Ahsan visits under-construction National Police Hospital, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal paid a visit to the under-construction National Police Hospital located in Sector H-11, Islamabad and directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely completion of the project by June 2026.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

During the visit, the federal minister reviewed the construction progress and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work. He directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely completion of the project by June 2026, emphasising that the hospital is a significant step towards the welfare and healthcare of police personnel.

“This project reflects the state’s firm commitment to supporting law enforcement agencies. Our police force forms the frontline of internal security, and it is the state’s responsibility to ensure their health and wellbeing,” he said.

Sharing details of the project, the minister said the National Police Hospital will be a state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 250 beds. It will provide services in general medicine, surgery, emergency care, and other specialized areas. Upon completion, it will directly benefit nearly 12,000 police personnel by offering them access to modern medical facilities.

He noted that the project was approved in May 2023 and underscored the importance of its timely completion. “These projects are funded by taxpayers’ money and must be treated as a national trust. Any negligence in their delivery is unacceptable,” he said.

Officials from the relevant ministries, engineers, and project stakeholders briefed the minister on the current status and progress of construction. Iqbal instructed all involved to maintain transparency, quality, and speed in implementation, adding that sustainable and timely completion of development projects is vital for the uplift of vulnerable segments of society and the strengthening of state institutions.

