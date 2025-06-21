AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
100,000 sanitary workers to get reward money

Recorder Report Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 07:23am

LAHORE: Reward money announced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz will be distributed among more than 100,000 workers of the Suthra Punjab Programme on June 21 (today) for their performance during the grand operation on Eid-ul-Azha.

In this regard, a ceremony will be held at the tehsil level across Punjab in which the workers will be invited. This decision was taken during a meeting that was chaired by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq on Friday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Special Secretary Asia Gul, Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi, Deputy Commissioners and chief officers of municipal bodies were also present.

The Minister said that instead of calling all the workers on the same day, if necessary, the reward money can be distributed among the remaining people on the next day. He said the Chief Minister had announced the reward of Rs 10,000 each for over 100,000 workers who worked hard and with commitment during the hot weather on the Eid days.

“The workers worked hard during the scorching sun, and thus we saw exemplary cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha. Hence, the Punjab government announced the reward to recognise the hard work put in by the workers,” he added.

He directed the officials concerned to invite elected representatives to the ceremonies, observing that public representatives also played a full role in the awareness campaign during the grand operation.

On this occasion, the Secretary said that bank drafts will be transparently given to the workers, adding that no worker of the Clean Punjab Programme should be deprived of the prize money.

