Indian rupee gains slightly

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee ended modestly higher on Friday but fell for a second consecutive week as the conflict between Iran and Israel remained the key driver for global markets and kept energy prices elevated, pressuring oil-sensitive currencies in Asia.

The rupee ended at 86.5850, up from its close of 86.7225 in the previous session. It was down nearly 0.6% on the week. While escalating tensions in the Middle East kept risk appetite under pressure for much of the week, markets found some relief on Friday after US President Donald Trump pushed back a decision on US military involvement in the Israel-Iran war.