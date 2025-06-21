AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-21

Indian shares higher

Reuters Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

MUMBAI: Indian equity benchmarks rose on Friday, driven by gains in financials after the central bank eased project financing rules, and closed the week higher despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The Nifty 50 rose 1.29% to 25,112.4, while the BSE Sensex added 1.29% to 82,408.17. Both the indexes snapped a three-session losing streak on Friday and gained about 1.6% for the week.

On the day, all the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. Financials rose 1.3%, with state-run banks up 1.6%, after the Reserve Bank of India eased norms for infrastructure lending from October 2025. The RBI lowered provisioning requirements for under-construction and operational projects, making funding cheaper for banks.

“The RBI’s move sparked a solid rally in financial stocks, giving the market a clear directional push,” said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president – research and advisory at Master Capital Services. “The return of foreign inflows in last few sessions and relentless domestic buying have injected strong liquidity, giving markets a solid lift,” he added.

Indian shares RBI BSE Sensex

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares higher

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories