Indian shares higher

MUMBAI: Indian equity benchmarks rose on Friday, driven by gains in financials after the central bank eased project financing rules, and closed the week higher despite ongoing tensions in the Middle East. The Nifty 50 rose 1.29% to 25,112.4, while the BSE Sensex added 1.29% to 82,408.17. Both the indexes snapped a three-session losing streak on Friday and gained about 1.6% for the week.

On the day, all the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced. Financials rose 1.3%, with state-run banks up 1.6%, after the Reserve Bank of India eased norms for infrastructure lending from October 2025. The RBI lowered provisioning requirements for under-construction and operational projects, making funding cheaper for banks.

“The RBI’s move sparked a solid rally in financial stocks, giving the market a clear directional push,” said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, assistant vice president – research and advisory at Master Capital Services. “The return of foreign inflows in last few sessions and relentless domestic buying have injected strong liquidity, giving markets a solid lift,” he added.