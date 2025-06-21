AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-21

Steel sector concerned at massive tariff rationalisation

Sohail Sarfraz Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The documented steel sector Friday expressed serious concern over massive tariff rationalization in budget (2025-26) which would result in total closure of the domestic steel industry.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Abbas Akberali Patron in Chief, Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers and Chairman Amreli Steels; Javed Iqbal Malik Chairman PLASP / CEO Karachi Steels, Ilyas Aziz Malik V. Chairman PALSP / Chairman Fazal Steels shared their views on Finance Bill (2025-26).

They said after passing through the most difficult period of history, a few measures taken by the Govt recently have provided little bit relief to the steel industry. It includes reduction in cost of electricity, and reduction in interest rates.

