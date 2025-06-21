‘World Refugee Day’: CM’s message

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the World Refugee Day said, “Being a refugee is not a crime, it is a cruel compulsion. No one becomes a refugee of one’s own desire. One has to leave own home, own soil to save own life.”

She highlighted, “Wars come to an end, but the feelings of homelessness of refugees remain for generations. The helplessness of displaced refugees of Palestine and Syria amounts to a severe test for the humanity. The world must realize the grave reality that those who seek asylum are not weak, but oppressed.”

She outlined, “Despite scarce resources, Pakistan has generously hosted millions of refugees by upholding their dignity and esteem. Pakistan has always become a vociferous voice of the oppressed and will continue to raise its voice for the welfare of refugees across the globe. I pray that may peace prevail, oppression be eliminated and every human being feels solace and peace across the globe.”

