AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-21

Saudi Arabia, UAE: LCCI urges govt to help resolve visa issues

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Abuzar Shad has urged the Government of Pakistan to take immediate and concrete diplomatic steps to resolve the mounting challenges in the issuance of business and labour visas by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

The LCCI President said that continued delays and restrictions in visa issuance are causing serious disruptions to trade, investment and workforce mobility, which is affecting Pakistan’s overall economic prospects in the region. Mian Abuzar Shad expressed deep concern over the growing number of complaints being received from businesspersons, exporters, investors and human resources who are facing significant obstacles in obtaining visas from these countries, which have traditionally been among Pakistan’s most important trade and labour partners.

He said that the business community is suffering due to the lack of access to key Gulf markets where Pakistan has deep-rooted commercial and labour ties. These restrictions are not only causing distress to our entrepreneurs but also harming Pakistan’s economic interests abroad.

He strongly urged the federal government to immediately initiate high-level diplomatic dialogue with the concerned countries to resolve these issues on an urgent basis. As a concrete step, he recommended that a special delegation led by a senior Federal Minister be sent to the UAE, Dubai and Saudi Arabia to engage directly with relevant authorities and advocate for the relaxation of current visa restrictions.

Mian Abuzar Shad also appealed the governments of these countries to take into consideration the historic economic, social and cultural ties they share with Pakistan. He said that thousands of Pakistani businesses operate in these regions and that a significant portion of Pakistan’s foreign remittances and exports are linked to the Gulf market. In light of this, any hurdles in the issuance of business and labour visas would not only dent Pakistan’s economy but could also affect the development of host countries that benefit from skilled Pakistani labour and investments.

“We urge the leadership of UAE, Dubai and Saudi Arabia to review their current visa policies toward Pakistan and facilitate genuine businesspeople and workers who contribute positively to their economies,” he added.

The LCCI President feared that if these issues are not addressed promptly, Pakistan may lose vital opportunities in trade, joint ventures, foreign investment and manpower export.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LCCI business community Mian Abuzar Shad Saudi Arabia and the UAE

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia, UAE: LCCI urges govt to help resolve visa issues

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories