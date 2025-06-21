Saudi Arabia, UAE: LCCI urges govt to help resolve visa issues

LAHORE: President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Abuzar Shad has urged the Government of Pakistan to take immediate and concrete diplomatic steps to resolve the mounting challenges in the issuance of business and labour visas by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

The LCCI President said that continued delays and restrictions in visa issuance are causing serious disruptions to trade, investment and workforce mobility, which is affecting Pakistan’s overall economic prospects in the region. Mian Abuzar Shad expressed deep concern over the growing number of complaints being received from businesspersons, exporters, investors and human resources who are facing significant obstacles in obtaining visas from these countries, which have traditionally been among Pakistan’s most important trade and labour partners.

He said that the business community is suffering due to the lack of access to key Gulf markets where Pakistan has deep-rooted commercial and labour ties. These restrictions are not only causing distress to our entrepreneurs but also harming Pakistan’s economic interests abroad.

He strongly urged the federal government to immediately initiate high-level diplomatic dialogue with the concerned countries to resolve these issues on an urgent basis. As a concrete step, he recommended that a special delegation led by a senior Federal Minister be sent to the UAE, Dubai and Saudi Arabia to engage directly with relevant authorities and advocate for the relaxation of current visa restrictions.

Mian Abuzar Shad also appealed the governments of these countries to take into consideration the historic economic, social and cultural ties they share with Pakistan. He said that thousands of Pakistani businesses operate in these regions and that a significant portion of Pakistan’s foreign remittances and exports are linked to the Gulf market. In light of this, any hurdles in the issuance of business and labour visas would not only dent Pakistan’s economy but could also affect the development of host countries that benefit from skilled Pakistani labour and investments.

“We urge the leadership of UAE, Dubai and Saudi Arabia to review their current visa policies toward Pakistan and facilitate genuine businesspeople and workers who contribute positively to their economies,” he added.

The LCCI President feared that if these issues are not addressed promptly, Pakistan may lose vital opportunities in trade, joint ventures, foreign investment and manpower export.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025