Gold prices further slip

KARACHI: Gold prices further slipped on Friday, mirroring international bullion market’s persistent downturn, sliding near $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

World market lost $16, as persistent fall dragged down bullion value to $3,356 per ounce, impacting the local gold prices significantly, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The fresh drop pushed the local gold prices further down by Rs1,595 and Rs1,368, settling at Rs357,000 per tola and Rs306,069 per 10 grams respectively, it said.

Domestic silver prices also saw a dip by Rs24 and Rs1 to Rs3,796 per tola and Rs3,254 per 10 grams. World silver rates stood at over $36 per ounce, the association added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

