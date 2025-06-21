AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

2nd Graduation at ‘The SparkTank Showcase’ celebrated

Press Release Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: SparkTank by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s first business incubator for 10–19 year-olds, celebrated its second cohort’s graduation at ‘The SparkTank Showcase’.

The showcase featured seven promising startups: Aladdin, Solar Cooker, Patang, Opportune, Arduino King, Juno, and Sunzily — developed by students from across Pakistan from August 2024 to February 2025.

The event included an exhibition and presentations, where students introduced their ideas and startups to a diverse audience comprising investors, startup industry experts, students, parents, and educationists. A fireside chat titled ‘Startup Stories: From Idea to Impact’ explored the journeys, opportunities, challenges, and lessons learned by entrepreneurs including Myra Qureshi, Founder of CoNatural; Ahmed Khan, CEO of Punjab Skills Development Fund and Founder of Cheetay; Maha Khalid Shah, COO of 24Seven; and Rabeel Warraich, General Partner at Sarmayacar.

Among prominent guests were renowned author, Mohsin Hamid; tech and social entrepreneur, Muhammad Saleem Ahmad Ranjha; former President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Lahore, Sam Dada; tech entrepreneur, Umair Sheikh; and founder & CEO of Cres Ventures, Humayun Mazhar.

Speaking at the event, Kasim Kasuri, CEO of Beaconhouse, said, “At SparkTank, we foster a mindset of curiosity, perseverance, and purpose. We are incredibly proud of our second cohort whose ideas aren’t just business ventures, but thoughtful responses to real-world needs, built with empathy and aimed at improving lives.”

Many young people are driven by a genuine desire to create a better world, and by nurturing their ideas, SparkTank is not just supporting individual growth, but contributing to a future that benefits all. Launched in 2023, SparkTank provides aspiring student entrepreneurs with the resources and guidance they need to turn ideas into viable businesses — all at zero cost.

