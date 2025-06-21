2nd Graduation at ‘The SparkTank Showcase’ celebrated

LAHORE: SparkTank by Beaconhouse, Pakistan’s first business incubator for 10–19 year-olds, celebrated its second cohort’s graduation at ‘The SparkTank Showcase’.

The showcase featured seven promising startups: Aladdin, Solar Cooker, Patang, Opportune, Arduino King, Juno, and Sunzily — developed by students from across Pakistan from August 2024 to February 2025.

The event included an exhibition and presentations, where students introduced their ideas and startups to a diverse audience comprising investors, startup industry experts, students, parents, and educationists. A fireside chat titled ‘Startup Stories: From Idea to Impact’ explored the journeys, opportunities, challenges, and lessons learned by entrepreneurs including Myra Qureshi, Founder of CoNatural; Ahmed Khan, CEO of Punjab Skills Development Fund and Founder of Cheetay; Maha Khalid Shah, COO of 24Seven; and Rabeel Warraich, General Partner at Sarmayacar.

Among prominent guests were renowned author, Mohsin Hamid; tech and social entrepreneur, Muhammad Saleem Ahmad Ranjha; former President Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Lahore, Sam Dada; tech entrepreneur, Umair Sheikh; and founder & CEO of Cres Ventures, Humayun Mazhar.

Speaking at the event, Kasim Kasuri, CEO of Beaconhouse, said, “At SparkTank, we foster a mindset of curiosity, perseverance, and purpose. We are incredibly proud of our second cohort whose ideas aren’t just business ventures, but thoughtful responses to real-world needs, built with empathy and aimed at improving lives.”

Many young people are driven by a genuine desire to create a better world, and by nurturing their ideas, SparkTank is not just supporting individual growth, but contributing to a future that benefits all. Launched in 2023, SparkTank provides aspiring student entrepreneurs with the resources and guidance they need to turn ideas into viable businesses — all at zero cost.

