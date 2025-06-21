AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
CPHL 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FCCL 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 53.33 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.79%)
HUBC 136.05 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.27%)
HUMNL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.82%)
KEL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
MLCF 81.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (2.33%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.69%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.98%)
PAEL 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.84%)
PIAHCLA 22.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.66%)
PIBTL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
POWER 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.52%)
PPL 163.63 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.01%)
PRL 32.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PTC 23.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
SEARL 84.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.09%)
SSGC 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
SYM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.73%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.87%)
TPLP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.28%)
TRG 56.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.92 (-7.99%)
WAVESAPP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.68%)
YOUW 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (6.52%)
BR100 12,933 Increased By 10 (0.08%)
BR30 37,084 Increased By 110.3 (0.3%)
KSE100 120,023 Increased By 20.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 36,533 Increased By 91.5 (0.25%)
Jun 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

KP approves funds for procurement of buses for BRT

Recorder Report Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

PESHAWAR: The 34th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet was held here on Friday with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

Cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Administrative Secretaries and Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting.

The cabinet approved the procurement of 50 additional identical diesel-hybrid buses for BRT Peshawar at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.2 billion. It is worth noting that TransPeshawar initially procured 220 buses, with 24 more added in 2022, bringing the fleet to 244. However, due to growing public demand and the expansion of operational routes from six to eight - including the recent addition of DR-11, DR-13, and DR-14 - the procurement of more buses has become essential.

The cabinet approved the merger of ADP Scheme campuses of the Model Institute for State Children “ZamungKor” located in Swat, D.I. Khan, Abbottabad, and the Girls Campus in Peshawar into the already functional autonomous body of the ZamungKor Model Institute for State Children, Peshawar. Currently, 600 children are enrolled at the Peshawar institute, while an additional 425 students are enrolled across the four ADP scheme campuses.

The cabinet approved signing of agreement between Pak Qatar Asset Management as the 13th Asset Management Company under CP Fund Rules 2022. To address the issues of unsustainable pension expenses, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initiated pension reforms in 2015, which included the transition from an unfunded pension system to a funded pension scheme. Consequently, Contributory Provident Fund was introduced.

Under the new system, contributions from both employees and government are invested in the market through professional asset management companies registered with the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). In January 2022, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa began entering into agreements with asset management companies having SECP voluntary pension scheme licenses under the Contributory Provident Fund Rules, 2022. Consequently, 12 companies entered into agreement with the government to manage the Pension Fund.

The cabinet approved amendments in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Right to Public Services Act, 2014. The purpose of the amendment is to simply notifying Public Services, coordination between the Commission and Departments, clarification of the vague provision for e-governance, provision for public oversight and accountability of the Commission. Moreover, provision of reasonable accommodation has been added to achieve international benchmarks by providing statutory provision for facilitation of the marginalized segments of the society.

The cabinet approved amendment to Sub Rule (07) Rule 11 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Private Partnership (selection of Private Partner) Rules, 2021. The rule pertains to the response time of bidders provides a time frame of sixty (60) days for a bidder to respond to a bid. As per the amendment the RFP shall be disseminated amongst the pre-qualified or shortlisted bidders, as the case may be, with a minimum response time to thirty (30) days. It constituted a committee to deliberate on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Lands Utilization and Management Bill, 2025 and present recommendations to the cabinet. The cabinet approved the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Non-Governmental Organization (working in the field of human rights) Rules, 2025.

The cabinet approved a Non-ADP scheme with a total cost of Rs. 124.016 million for the current financial year for resumption of salaries of contract staff of Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Agency (PERRA). The approval was also granted to issue termination notices to the contract staff of PERRA from 1st July 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP Ali Amin Khan Gandapur BRT ADP Scheme Pak Qatar Asset Management

Comments

200 characters

KP approves funds for procurement of buses for BRT

Arrests for tax fraud: major changes made in sales tax law thru Finance Bill

Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for ‘decisive diplomatic intervention’ in Ind-Pakistan crisis

CDWP clears five projects costing Rs55bn

Import of up to 5-year-old used vehicles allowed with 40% extra tariff

Iran, Israel launch new attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Pakistan faces challenges in Free Trade Agreement talks with ASEAN

Pakistan must fix defence to beat New Zealand in FIH Nations Cup final: Hassan Sardar

Pakistan budget for 2025-26 to consolidate economic gains, NA told

FBR officials: OICCI says concerned at proposed arrest powers

Weekly inflation in Pakistan up 0.27%

Read more stories