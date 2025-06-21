AIRLINK 142.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.45%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-21

PPP leader accuses Punjab govt of neglecting southern Punjab in budget

Hassan Abbas Published 21 Jun, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party in Central Punjab Syed Ali Haider Gillani on Friday strongly protested against the recent budget, accusing the government of discriminatory treatment towards South Punjab.

He demanded that female members of the assembly should also be given due representation in budget allocations.

Expressing concern over the conditions in Multan during speaking in Punjab assembly session, Gilani stated that despite being a major city of South Punjab with a population exceeding 5 million, its residents are forced to drink contaminated water due to the lack of clean water supply.

Gillani also criticized the allocation of only Rs. 123 billion for the agriculture and livestock sectors, calling it an injustice to farmers. He demanded the formation of a committee to investigate the alleged unfair distribution of funds in the budget for South Punjab. He expressed confidence that South Punjab would soon become a separate province.

Highlighting disparities, Gillani pointed out that Multan’s water authority (WASA) received not a single rupee this year, forcing residents to consume toxic water, while Lahore WASA was allocated 147 billion rupees.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Muhammad Ahmad Khan expressed regret over the opposition’s protest during the session, stating that Operation Leader and other members damaged the House’s microphone, misled the media, and baselessly blamed the Speaker. He warned that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the damage, and a committee would be formed to investigate the incident.

The Speaker also cautioned that legal action would be taken against any member found disrespecting the Finance Minister. He emphasised that the assembly is the members’ home and urged unity among lawmakers.

The Punjab Assembly session began one hour and 56 minutes late under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan. Shortly after the session started, the issue of a broken microphone arose. The Speaker expressed strong displeasure with Opposition Leader Malik Ahmed Khan Bhachar, stating, “I am deeply disappointed that you accused us of breaking the microphone. I am a principled man and will never tolerate such allegations.

An inquiry will be conducted, and action will be taken against those found responsible. If the microphone was damaged due to the ruckus and hooliganism by your members, they will be held accountable. From now on, I will ensure the Assembly proceedings are strictly rule-based. You must decide how you wish to proceed.”

The Speaker also addressed other incidents, saying, “I have formed an inquiry committee regarding the allegations against Bilal Yamin.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

