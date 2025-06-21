Sindh Assembly: heated debate on budget continues

KARACHI: Heated and emotional speeches marked the fifth consecutive day of budget deliberations in the Sindh Assembly on Friday, as treasury slammed the federal government for slashing Sindh’s share in the National Finance Commission (NFC) by Rs100 billion.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers raised alarm bells over potential misuse of budget funds and deteriorating living standards for the poor.

The session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, began with sparse attendance of only seven members but the number increased as proceedings progressed. Several provincial ministers joined the debate, presenting departmental reviews and outlining upcoming development initiatives for fiscal year 2025–26.

Speaking from the treasury benches, senior PPP leader Nisar Ahmed Khuhro revealed that acting Governor Owais Qadir Shah had been barred from entering the Governor’s House. “The Governor House is being treated like private property,” Khuhro lamented, labelling Governor Kamran Tessori an “encroacher.”

He demanded a formal resolution in the Assembly to uphold constitutional protocol and expressed strong disapproval of the term “Muhajir” being spray-painted on the building during Tessori’s tenure. Khuhro further accused the federal government of undermining Sindh by cutting Rs100 billion from its NFC share.

MQM lawmaker Abdul Waseem, meanwhile, delivered a scathing critique of the budget, asserting that 50 percent of the proposed funds would fall prey to corruption and fail to improve the lives of ordinary citizens. Though he credited Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon for introducing new buses to Karachi, he said they were inadequate. “Karachi needs at least 1,000 new buses.”

A major portion of Friday’s proceedings centred on the treatment of acting Governor Owais Qadir Shah. Former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani condemned the incident, calling it an “insult to the Speaker’s chair,” and demanded an official apology from the Governor for violating constitutional norms.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar echoed the concerns, revealing that Shah had been unable to perform his duties for the past 22 days because Governor Tessori had locked the offices and taken the keys with him to Saudi Arabia. Lanjar read out a court order instructing the reopening of the offices and criticized the irony that the “bell of justice” at the Governor House could not ring for the acting governor himself. “If this continues, dignity will vanish from all offices, and only hollow titles like ‘Governor’ will remain,” Lanjar warned. He urged the Chief Minister to intervene and hold those responsible accountable.

In response, MQM’s Taha Ahmed Khan attributed the issue to “miscommunication and misunderstanding,” cautioning against politicising the matter. “We condemn how this issue is being used against Governor Kamran Tessori,” he said, reaffirming MQM’s respect for the office and their pride in their identity as descendants of Pakistan’s founders.

Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari highlighted that 48 new development schemes had been included in the budget, while Industries Minister Jam Ikram Dharejo declared that Rs5 billion had been earmarked for road development in Karachi’s SITE industrial area. He also announced the launch of Phase 3 of the Nooriabad Industrial Zone and asserted Sindh’s constitutional right to gas resources extracted from its soil.

Rehabilitation Minister Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman reported a 12 percent increase in Sindh’s revenue collection and emphasised that no other party had served Karachi as diligently as the PPP. He noted that 64 out of 164 RO plants were currently functional in Matiari and mobile service units were active across all districts.

Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Muhammad Farooq issued a dire warning about the escalating water crisis in Karachi, stating, “The world’s first water war may begin here.” He criticized the Sindh government for not prioritizing the K-IV water project in its federal demands and pointed out the limited Rs123billion allocation for local governments.

Farooq also urged the government to invest in desalination technology and questioned the effectiveness of the so-called “Shehbaz Speed,” which, he argued, had brought no tangible benefit to Karachi.

PPP MPA Imdad Pitafi called for maturity on both sides of the aisle, describing the opposition as a necessary “mirror” for any government but warning against cultivating distrust. “There will be no Pakistan without unity,” he said. “We must think collectively for Sindh and Pakistan.”

