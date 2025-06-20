AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Copper gains on dollar dip but geopolitical, tariff uncertainty linger

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 06:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices edged higher on Friday, supported by a slightly softer dollar, although gains were capped by concerns over the Iran-Israel war, U.S. tariffs and Chinese demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4% at $9,652 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. Earlier in the session, prices hit the weakest since June 13 at $9,558.50.

The U.S. dollar index eased 0.3%, making dollar-denominated metals more attractive to buyers using other currencies.

“We’ve got the geopolitical uncertainty in the background although maybe a little bit of reprieve on that side in the sense that Trump wants to allow a bit more time for diplomacy,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

U.S. President Donald Trump will decide in the next two weeks whether the U.S. will get involved in the Israel-Iran air war, the White House said on Thursday.

“But we still have all the trade fears, which may have become a secondary feature over the last week. It’s not that fardown the line before the expiry of the 90-day pause on the Liberation Day tariffs.”

Copper hits near one-week low on stronger dollar, growth fears

The 90-day pause in Trump’s broadest “reciprocal” tariffs will end on July 8.

A Shanghai-based metals analyst at a futures firm said in addition to the Middle East and U.S. interest rates, investors were concerned about weaker demand in top metals consumer China.

China’s refined copper output in May gained 13.6% on the year to 1.25 million metric tons, data on Wednesday showed, in line with April’s output, while the country’s demand for metals such as copper and aluminium has been muted by summer seasonal weakness.

U.S. Comex copper futures steadied at $4.88 a lb, bringing the premium of Comex over LME copper to over $1,000 a ton.

Among other metals, LME aluminium ticked up 0.3% to $2,529, nickel fell 0.8% to $14,940, zinc edged up 0.1% to $2,643.5, lead dropped 0.2% to $1,988.5 while tin gained 1.3% to $32,425.

