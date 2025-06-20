AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia signs investment deal with Myanmar, sees offshore oil and gas prospects

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 05:06pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ST PETERSBURG: Russia signed an investment agreement with Myanmar on Friday that it said could open up new opportunities for Russian energy companies in the south Asian country.

“We especially note the readiness of the Myanmar side to attract Russian companies to the development of offshore oil and gas fields,” Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said after signing the agreement in St Petersburg with Kan Zaw, Myanmar’s minister of investment and foreign economic relations.

Russia said the deal would help accelerate projects including in Myanmar’s Dawei special economic zone, where a 660 MW coal-fired thermal power plant is being developed.

Russia has been building closer ties with Myanmar’s military junta, which seized power in 2021 by toppling the elected government of Nobel peace prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi.

The country is struggling with internal conflict, an economy in tatters, widespread hunger and a third of the nation’s 55 million people in need of aid, according to the United Nations.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing met Russian President Vladimir Putin in March and signed an agreement on construction of a small-scale nuclear plant in Myanmar. A month earlier, the two countries signed a memorandum on construction of a port and oil refinery in the Dawei economic zone.

Friday’s agreement will also facilitate cooperation in areas including transport infrastructure, metallurgy, agriculture and telecommunications, the Russian government said.

Russia Myanmar gas deal offshore oil

Comments

200 characters

Russia signs investment deal with Myanmar, sees offshore oil and gas prospects

PM Shehbaz speaks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

KSE-100 Index closes flat after volatile trading

Budget FY25-26: Finance bill still being discussed, says FBR

SBP injects record high Rs14.3trn in banks for seven days

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Lucky Cement says ‘unidentified flying object’ hit Iraq plant

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

Pakistan signs $4.5bn loans with local banks to ease power sector debt

PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Read more stories