Messi guides Inter Miami to historic victory over Porto at Club World Cup

Lionel Messi’s stunning free kick secured Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Porto in their Club World Cup Group A clash on Thursday, marking the first time a CONCACAF team has defeated a European side in an official FIFA tournament.

The Argentine great was pivotal as the Major League Soccer side bounced back from their disappointing goalless draw against Egyptian side Al Ahly in their opening match.

Inter Miami’s win over Porto boosts their chances of a deep run in a tournament designed to pit champion clubs from across the globe against one another.

The competition is taking place in 12 stadiums across the United States.

After FIFA controversially granted Javier Mascherano’s side a backdoor entry, Messi became front and center in the revamped competition, drawing crowds while continuing to elevate the sport in a country long lukewarm toward the world’s game.

The result also offers a glimpse at how North and South American sides stack up against traditionally dominant European sides.