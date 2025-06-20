AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
Hong Kong stocks set for biggest weekly loss since April on trade, Mideast jitters

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 12:11pm

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks rebounded on Friday after three sessions of losses but remained on track for their biggest weekly loss since April, as Sino-US trade talks and Middle East tensions weighed on investor sentiment. Mainland China shares edged higher.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.2% by the lunch break while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was up 1.2%.

  • China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged, after rolling out sweeping monetary easing measures last month to support the economy.

  • Amid uncertainties related to China-US trade friction, onshore share valuations may be range-bound at low levels near term, said UBS strategist Lei Meng in a note.

  • “We expect limited downside, and potential upside catalysts mainly from stronger policy easing, the continual entry of medium or long-term funds and structural reforms,” Meng said.

  • The CSI Liquor Index rose 2.6%, leading gains onshore.

  • Shares of “Blind Box” toymaker Pop Mart dropped more than 5% after state media outlet People’s Daily called for stricter regulation of the blind box industry, citing expert views. The stock has fallen 13% so far this week, but soared 162% this year.

  • Israel and Iran’s air war entered a second week and fears of a potential US attack on Iran hung over markets in Asia, impacting overall risk sentiment.

  • The Hang Seng Index was down 1.6% this week, on track for the largest decline since April 7, if losses hold. The CSI300 Index was down 0.3%.

  • Meanwhile, the Hong Kong dollar weakened to 7.85 per dollar for the first time in more than two years. The Hong Kong dollar is pegged in a tight band between 7.75 and 7.85 to the US dollar.

