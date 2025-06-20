AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Markets

Euro zone yields on track for a weekly drop, Middle East in focus

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 11:59am

Euro zone government bond yields were on track for a weekly decline as the Israel-Iran air war entered its eighth day, with investors downplaying inflation concerns while awaiting clarity on a potential US involvement in the conflict.

President Donald Trump will make a decision in the next two weeks, the White House said on Thursday, raising pressure on Tehran to come to the negotiating table.

German 10-year yields, which serve as the benchmark for the wider euro zone, fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 2.49%, and were set to end the week 4.5 bps lower. Money markets priced in a European Central Bank deposit facility rate at 1.77% in December, compared with 1.75% last week.

The yield on the German two-year bonds, which are more sensitive to expectations for ECB policy rates, was down 1.5 bps at 1.83%.

Euro zone bond yields steady before Fed, traders await new catalysts

A drop in appetite for risk assets widened yield spreads for government bonds of highly indebted countries, such as Italy and France, against safe-haven German Bunds.

Italy’s 10-year yields dropped 4.5 bps to 3.50%. Italian yield gap against Bunds - a market gauge of the risk premium investors demand to hold Italian debt – tightened to 100 bps on Friday, but was set for its biggest weekly rise in a year.

Euro zone government bonds

