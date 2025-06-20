AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars steady after setback, geopolitics a drag

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 11:15am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars found some footing on Friday as the Israel-Iran conflict continued but did not escalate to US involvement, offering a welcome reprieve to risk assets.

Markets were left in geopolitical limbo after President Donald Trump put off a decision on whether to strike Iran for two weeks, while the two sides traded more missile attacks.

Still, the lack of an immediate US attack was enough for the Aussie to edge up 0.1% to $0.6487, having dived as deep as $0.6446 overnight.

Support lies at $0.6408 with resistance at the recent seven-month high of $0.6552.

The kiwi dollar was hanging on at $0.6000, having slid as far as $0.5959 on Thursday as a break of support sparked stop-loss selling.

That was well off the eight-month top of $0.6088 hit early in the week and risked a retreat to $0.5926.

A mixed Australian jobs report had little impact on market expectations for a quarter-point rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in July, which is priced at a 75% chance.

“We remain comfortable with our view that the RBA’s next rate cut is most likely to occur in August,” Westpac analysts said in a note.

“The RBA have made it clear they want to adjust policy in a cautious and predictable manner, warranting another quarterly reading on inflation and time to assess global conditions.”

Inflation figures for the second quarter are not due until late July. Across the Tasman, economic growth rebounded a little faster than expected in the first quarter, but business investment was disappointingly weak.

Markets still see scant chance of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cutting its 3.25% rate in July, though the probability of an August move is above 60%.

Australia, NZ dollars take collateral damage from Mideast conflict

“We now expect the RBNZ to pause the easing cycle at July’s meeting, instead of cutting,” said Andrew Boak, an economist at Goldman Sachs.

However, given the large amount of slack in the labour market, Boak saw more scope on the downside for rates and forecast three more quarter-point easings to 2.5%, well below the market’s 3.0% floor.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australia, NZ dollars steady after setback, geopolitics a drag

PM Shehbaz speaks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

KSE-100 Index closes flat after volatile trading

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Lucky Cement says ‘unidentified flying object’ hit Iraq plant

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

Pakistan signs $4.5bn loans with local banks to ease power sector debt

PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Pakistan to lease ships for PNSC to curb $4bn forex drain

Field Marshal underscores potential for broader US-Pakistan ties

Read more stories