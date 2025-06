BEIJING: Chicago wheat futures pulled back on Friday after a pre-holiday short-covering rally in the US, as harvest pressure looms in Europe and Black Sea region.

FranceAgriMer raises soft wheat export forecasts, cuts stocks

Soybean futures eased but remain on track for a third straight weekly gain, partly supported by strong soyoil prices amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Corn is poised to end the week lower.