Indian markets set for muted open as Middle East tensions spur caution

Reuters Published 20 Jun, 2025 11:06am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s equity benchmarks are poised for a subdued start on Friday, in line with broader Asian markets, as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran continue to rattle global investor sentiment.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,777.5, as of 7:46 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near the previous close of 24,793.25.

Both the Nifty and Sensex indexes ended flat in the previous session, while the broader markets fell on risk-aversion mode.

Asian peers opened subdued on Friday after reports that Israel had bombed Iranian nuclear sites, triggering retaliatory missile and drone strikes from Iran.

The White House said US President Donald Trump would decide within two weeks whether the US would back Israel militarily. Wall Street equities were closed on Thursday.

Indian shares subdued as Middle East conflict saps risk appetite

“Investors are treading cautiously, with fears of US involvement adding a fresh layer of uncertainty to an already volatile environment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Domestic institutional investors (DII) remained net buyers of Indian stocks for the 23rd consecutive session on Thursday, with net inflows of 11.13 billion rupees ($128 million) in the previous session, cushioning volatile foreign flows and lending liquidity support to the markets.

