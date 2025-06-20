AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
2025-06-20

PM for finalising industrial policy at the earliest

Recorder Report Published June 20, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday issued a bold call for the rapid finalisation of long-awaited industrial policy, signalling a renewed push to revive the country’s struggling manufacturing sector.

The prime minister while chairing a high-level meeting warned that years of inconsistent and uncertain policies have stifled industrial growth and held back export potential.

“Uncertain industrial policies have hindered industrial growth,” he said bluntly, vowing that the new policy will “take industrial development to new heights.”

Pakistan to introduce industrial policy focused on growth, exports: Haroon Akhtar

Describing the industrial sector as the backbone of the country’s exports, he insisted that boosting this sector is vital for achieving sustainable, export-led economic growth – a goal he said has remained elusive for too long.

Highlighting the need for a skilled workforce and cutting-edge technology that meet international standards, Sharif made clear the government’s ambition to transform local industries into global competitors.

He also promised to incentivise investment through tariff rationalisation, aiming to create a business-friendly environment that can attract both domestic and foreign investors.

The meeting saw recommendations presented to revive the manufacturing sector, with senior officials including Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema and Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar in attendance.

