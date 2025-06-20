Israel’s attack on Iran violates international law: FO

ISLAMABAD: Expressing Pakistan’s unambiguous stance, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson strongly condemned the Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them a sheer violation of international law.

“Pakistan strongly condemns unjustified and illegitimate aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.”

Pakistan stands in resolute solidarity with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounces these blatant provocations, which constitute a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

FO Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan stated this while speaking at a weekly media briefing on Thursday.

He; however, dismissed the reports of regime change in Iran, terming them speculative and rumors. To a query, he asserted that no requests have so for been made by Iran regarding security assistance or hosting refugees in case of prolonged conflict between Iran and Israel.

“Pakistan strongly advocates for diplomatic solutions and wishes Iran to engage constructively,” he remarked.

On the IAEA resolution concerning Iran, Ambassador Khan said Pakistan abstained from voting. “Pakistan firmly supports diplomacy to de-escalate the Iran-Israel conflict, which poses a serious threat to regional and global security.”

Responding to questions regarding Field Marshal Asim Munir’s meeting with US President Donald J Trump in the White House, Ambassador Shafqat chose to not go into the details saying, the ISPR statement covers all aspects and is self-explanatory.

Reaffirming the robust ties between Pakistan and the United States, Field Marshal appreciated the role played by President Trump in defusing recent tensions with eastern neighbour and facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

The FO spokesperson highlighted that India has been involved in state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan and globally. He stated that efforts are being made to evacuate Pakistanis from conflict zones are ongoing, with estimated 3,000 citizens have been successfully repatriated via Taftan, Baku, and Baghdad.

With regard to recent conflict in May, the spokesperson asserted that Pakistan took measured actions in response to Indian provocations and aggressions, in line with international law. Islamabad continues to emphasise peaceful resolutions, particularly regarding the Kashmir dispute, he added.

He announced that Pakistan is fully prepared to welcome and host Sikh pilgrims for Guru Arjun Dev Gee celebrations. However, the spokesperson added that no visa applications have been submitted to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi for Guru Arjan Dev Gee’s anniversary.

Pakistan reiterates its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and diplomacy, stressing that even a courteous acknowledgment from a leader like President Trump holds significance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025