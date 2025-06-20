AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-20

Minister pledges to achieve polio-free future of Pakistan

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 08:37am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal has said that polio eradication is the top priority of the government and federal health ministry along with provincial health departments are fully committed to achieving a polio-free future for children of the country.

He made these remarks while virtually attending the joint session of the Gavi Board and the Polio Oversight Board (POB), where he represented the government of Pakistan and shared key updates on national progress in the fight against polio.

He highlighted that the prime minister of Pakistan is personally overseeing the polio eradication efforts and chairs monthly stocktake meetings to review progress.

Sharing the latest progress, the minister stated, “Pakistan has witnessed over a 99 percent decline in polio cases a testament to our coordinated strategy, dedication of frontline workers, and the collective efforts of all stakeholders.” He emphasised the implementation of a joint strategy to reach zero-dose children, with mobile biker teams mobilized to access nomadic and hard-to-reach populations.

Underscoring the importance of global partnerships, the minister added, “Strengthening the integrated immunization system requires continued support from both Gavi and the Polio Oversight Board. We need additional investments to ensure the training and retention of vaccinators.”

He noted that enhanced synergy between the polio and EPI (Expanded Programme on Immunization) initiatives is improving immunisation coverage, while coordinated microplanning and effective monitoring are delivering tangible results in the field.

