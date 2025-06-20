COAS praises Saima for her exceptional diplomatic work

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal, COAS Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), met with Saima Saleem, a distinguished member of Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, at GHQ on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt and inspiring interaction, the Army Chief praised Saima Saleem for her exceptional diplomatic work and resilience.

Despite being visually impaired, she has emerged as a powerful voice for Pakistan on international forums, particularly at the UN, where her unwavering commitment and professional excellence continue to promote Pakistan’s stance on critical regional and global issues.

The COAS commended Saleem’s determination and achievements, terming her a role model not just for persons with disabilities but for the entire nation. “Your journey is a beacon of hope and a symbol of strength. You have shown the world that no physical limitation can hinder the spirit of service and patriotism,” he said.

Saleem briefed the COAS on her ongoing work at the United Nations, including Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements and the challenges faced, particularly in countering disinformation and the threat of state-sponsored terrorism emanating from India, which remains a major source of regional instability.

The COAS reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring their full inclusion in national development. He appreciated Saima Saleem’s dedication and described her as one of the finest examples of Pakistan’s talent shining on the global stage.

During the meeting, Saima Saleem also shared her literary contributions with the Army Chief, who expressed deep appreciation for her intellectual depth and cultural engagement.

This interaction underscores the Pakistan Army’s continued recognition and support for outstanding citizens contributing to the nation’s prestige and progress, irrespective of physical ability.

