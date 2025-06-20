AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
BOP 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 81.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
FCCL 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 53.75 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.59%)
HUBC 134.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
MLCF 79.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
OGDC 211.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.45%)
PACE 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.75%)
PAEL 39.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.71%)
PIAHCLA 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.3%)
PIBTL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
POWER 13.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
PPL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.74%)
PRL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.62%)
PTC 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
SEARL 84.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.45 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
SYM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
TPLP 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
TRG 61.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
BR100 12,963 Increased By 40.2 (0.31%)
BR30 37,145 Increased By 171.6 (0.46%)
KSE100 120,407 Increased By 404 (0.34%)
KSE30 36,544 Increased By 102.4 (0.28%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-20

COAS praises Saima for her exceptional diplomatic work

Recorder Report Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal, COAS Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), met with Saima Saleem, a distinguished member of Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, at GHQ on Wednesday.

In a heartfelt and inspiring interaction, the Army Chief praised Saima Saleem for her exceptional diplomatic work and resilience.

Despite being visually impaired, she has emerged as a powerful voice for Pakistan on international forums, particularly at the UN, where her unwavering commitment and professional excellence continue to promote Pakistan’s stance on critical regional and global issues.

The COAS commended Saleem’s determination and achievements, terming her a role model not just for persons with disabilities but for the entire nation. “Your journey is a beacon of hope and a symbol of strength. You have shown the world that no physical limitation can hinder the spirit of service and patriotism,” he said.

Saleem briefed the COAS on her ongoing work at the United Nations, including Pakistan’s diplomatic engagements and the challenges faced, particularly in countering disinformation and the threat of state-sponsored terrorism emanating from India, which remains a major source of regional instability.

The COAS reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring their full inclusion in national development. He appreciated Saima Saleem’s dedication and described her as one of the finest examples of Pakistan’s talent shining on the global stage.

During the meeting, Saima Saleem also shared her literary contributions with the Army Chief, who expressed deep appreciation for her intellectual depth and cultural engagement.

This interaction underscores the Pakistan Army’s continued recognition and support for outstanding citizens contributing to the nation’s prestige and progress, irrespective of physical ability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UN COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir Saima Saleem Pakistan Permanent Mission to UN

Comments

200 characters
Maqbool Jun 20, 2025 12:32pm
She should be given an Award in the 14 August Award ceremony
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

COAS praises Saima for her exceptional diplomatic work

PM Shehbaz speaks with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

KSE-100 Index closes flat after volatile trading

Budget FY25-26: Finance bill still being discussed, says FBR

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Lucky Cement says ‘unidentified flying object’ hit Iraq plant

EU imposes measures to curb ethanol imports from Pakistan

Pakistan signs $4.5bn loans with local banks to ease power sector debt

PIA special flight repatriates 121 stranded Pakistanis from Iran via Baku

Another mild earthquake jolts Karachi

Pakistan to lease ships for PNSC to curb $4bn forex drain

Read more stories