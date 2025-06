ISLAMABAD: BISP and NAVTTC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a press release said on Thursday.

The MoU was signed by Dr Asim Ijaz, Director General NSER BISP, and Dr Ishaq Rao, DG NAVTTC, the press release added.

The objective of the MoU is to establish a collaborative partnership between BISP and NAVTTC to jointly work on the poverty graduation of BISP beneficiaries through skill development initiatives, said the press release.

