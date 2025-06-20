AIRLINK 145.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.35%)
Opinion Print 2025-06-20

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Field Marshal Asim Munir got to meet US President

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 08:39am

“How would you define victim?”

“That depends.”

“Really? How come?”

“Well, you could be a victim of domestic abuse that some may term as the abuser’s rights.”

“Careful.”

“No, I meant a parent could slap a child to discipline him…”

“Well yes I understand that in the West hitting a child is defined as abuse, but what if the child was say hitting another child or…”

“Nuances, my friend, nuances, but if you are in politics victimhood can win elections.”

“So the best way is not to make a victim out of an opponent?”

“Nah that’s not a lesson that our politicians have learned. Given the seesaw that our politics…”

“Seesaw?”

“In on one day, and out the other.”

“You need to qualify that statement. Did you mean in government one day out the other, or did you mean in jail one day and out the other, or did you mean…”

“Dear Lord. Anyway, Field Marshal Asim Munir got to meet the President of the United States, the first time ever and…”

“Didn’t our first Field Marshal Ayub Khan also meet with the then US President?”

“Why are you being so flippant. Ayub Khan met the President when he had proclaimed himself as the head of government and state and the army and…”

“Gotcha, but the social media, not ours but Western social media, is full of chatter about Pakistan sending off missiles to Iran and that we have threatened Israel that if it nukes Iran we will nuke Israel.”

“I thought the Deputy Prime Minister refuted these…”

“But anyway going back to defining the word victim, the Israeli Prime Minister takes the cake: he continues to starve the people of Gaza and when they come to the few food depots he has allowed to be opened he fires on them, on average 50 plus a day are dying, and he attacked Iran and guess what? Israel is the victim in all this.”

“Netanyahu’s narrative or definition of victimhood is supported by the US led Western hemisphere”.

“But the majority of the people of the US led Western hemisphere, the people they purport to represent, are no longer supporting this narrative.”

“Change in policy will take a bit more time I reckon but change it will and with it so will the definition of victimhood.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

