JUI-F chief criticises Pakistan govt’s economic, foreign policies

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday delivered a scathing critique of the country’s current economic and political direction, warning that national policies are increasingly shaped by foreign influences, particularly the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Speaking during the ongoing debate on the Finance Bill 2025-26 in National Assembly, Rehman claimed that although the federal budget was presented by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, it was effectively drafted under the IMF’s guidance. He criticised the government for failing to meet GDP growth targets and questioned its claims of economic progress.

“There can be no economic stability without justice for the people,” he said, calling for an end to what he termed political victimisation.

Turning to the role of the armed forces, Rehman acknowledged their “unparalleled” professional and defence capabilities but criticised them for exceeding their constitutional mandate.

“Our military performed commendably in recent clashes with India, largely because the nation was united behind it,” he said. “That unity was missing during the 1971 debacle – what followed needs no explanation. The military must adhere to its constitutional mandate.”

He argued that these capabilities could be further strengthened if the military remained within its constitutional boundaries and refrained from interfering in politics.

“It is no secret to anyone how the military influences parliament,” he remarked. “We’ve been engaged in the war against terrorism for four decades, yet we still struggle to establish lasting peace in our own country.”

On Pakistan’s international standing, the JUI-F leader lamented the country’s diminished leadership role in the Islamic world.

“We are a nuclear power and ought to be leading the Islamic world. Instead, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has become irrelevant, and the United Nations serves the interests of the United States.”

He also criticised recent legislation that sets the minimum legal age for marriage at 18, claiming it was passed under pressure from the United Nations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“Are we being stripped of our intellectual rights,” he asked. “If this is the agenda being pushed by the powers that be, I will wage a war against it through the platform of parliament.”

Commenting on global affairs, Rehman referenced a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

“Trump may have said there should be no war between Pakistan and India, or between Iran and Israel. But did he say there should be no war against Palestine? No.”

He urged Pakistan to adopt a clear stance in support of Iran and Palestine. “Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon have already been devastated. Pakistan could be the next.”

Taking part in the debate, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari urged the government to prioritise education and resolve prolonged power outages disproportionately affecting the country’s poor.

Lauding her brother, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, for his efforts in promoting Pakistan’s image abroad in wake of recent Pakistan-India clashes, Aseefa said the country must unite in the face of adversity.

“If Pakistan faces another crisis, every woman, child, and youth will stand up for it,” she added.

She also paid tribute to the armed forces, particularly for their role in recent skirmishes involving the country’s nuclear-armed neighbour India.

Calling education a national priority, she criticised the persistent under-funding of the sector. “It is shameful that in 2025, many people are still deprived of electricity,” she said, pointing to load-shedding of up to 15 hours a day in different parts of the country and warning of the toll on working-class communities.

She called for increased investment in human development, urgent action on energy shortages, and economic reforms to boost growth and reduce reliance on external lenders.

Qamarul Islam voiced confidence that the Budget 2025-26 would lay the foundation for long-term economic growth.

Amir Dogar advocated for an increase in

the minimum wage to 50,000 rupees to alleviate pressure on low-income workers.

Health Minister Mustafa Kamal called for a national policy to curb population growth, while Shagufta Jumani urged investment in water reservoirs to combat worsening shortages.

Saad Waseem praised the government’s economic team for presenting what he called a “balanced budget,” citing improvements in key indicators. Muhammad Atif stressed that increased tax collection could only come from a stronger economy, not higher rates.

On agriculture, Rana Muhammad Hayat proposed a 50 per cent reduction in input costs to boost exports. Amjad Ali Khan said industrial and agricultural development was essential for economic stability.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about persistent power shortages. Naz Baloch specifically highlighted the issue of load-shedding in Karachi.

Dawar Khan Kundi urged comprehensive reforms across agriculture, industry, services, and banking sectors to end Pakistan’s dependency on the IMF.

The debate revealed sharp divides along party lines. Opposition lawmakers criticised the budget as anti-poor, while members of the ruling coalition defended it. Some lawmakers from allied parties offered cautious support, raising concerns about implementation and inclusivity.

