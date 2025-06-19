AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
World

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

Reuters Published June 19, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during the installation of a new flagpole on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 18, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: The White House said on Thursday that President Donald Trump will make a decision on whether the U.S. will get involved in the Israel-Iran conflict in the next two weeks.

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

Citing a message from Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters: “Based on the fact that there’s a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

