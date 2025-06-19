AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares dive as Mideast tensions, US involvement fears weigh

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

European shares skidded to an over one-month low on Thursday as escalating Middle East tensions and fears over potential U.S. involvement rattled investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down for the third consecutive day with a 0.8% drop to its lowest level since May 9.

Trading volumes remained thin as U.S. markets were shut for a public holiday.

The week-old Iran-Israel conflict showed no signs of de-escalation.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump kept markets guessing about American involvement in air strikes on Tehran.

Markets were hopeful of talks between the U.S. and Iran, and between the European Union and Iran on Friday, leading to a potential de-escalation in tensions.

Much of the recent nervousness has been in markets centred around crude oil supply shocks, triggered by tensions in the oil-rich Middle East.

Oil prices rose on the day and boosted the energy sector by 0.8%, emerging as the session’s top performer.

Healthcare and utilities were the only other sectors in the green.

Conversely, travel and leisure stocks led broader declines and finished 2.3% lower, taking a hit from the soaring oil prices.

“When the main channel is through energy prices, you see some risk aversion and that’s what we’re seeing across European equities and that explains the subdued performance,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts, referring to the Middle East tensions.

Unpredictable policies

European central bank decisions this week showed how Trump’s unpredictable trade policies are complicating monetary policy.

The Bank of England kept rates on hold, as expected, but flagged risks from a weaker labour market and higher energy prices.

Britain’s FTSE 100, which houses energy giants such as BP and Shell, lost 0.6%.

The Swiss National Bank cut rates to zero as expected, while Norway’s central bank delivered a surprise 25 basis-point cut, its first reduction in five years.

Stocks in Oslo were up 0.7%.

The Euro STOXX Volatility index touched its highest level since May 23 and was at 24.94.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that inflation in goods prices is expected to go up over the summer as Trump’s tariffs work their way to consumers.

The mixed signals did not offer markets much clarity on how the Fed plans to navigate the uncertain economic environment.

EU officials are increasingly resigned to a 10% rate on “reciprocal” tariffs being the baseline in any trade deal between the United States and the EU, five sources familiar with the negotiations said.

“We understand Trump’s reaction function and the constraints that apply to him and so investors are better able to form forward-looking views compared to two months ago,” Chovin added.

Shares in recruitment companies in Europe slid after British recruiter Hays’ forecast a more than 57% drop in annual operating profit.

Rival firms Randstad RAND.AS, Robert Walters and Adecco fell over 4.5% each.

Among stocks, Stora Enso jumped 14.7% to top the STOXX 600 after the Finnish forestry group said it was initiating a strategic review of its Swedish forest assets.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index European STOXX 600 index STOXX Europe 600 Index

Comments

200 characters

European shares dive as Mideast tensions, US involvement fears weigh

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories