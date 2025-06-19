Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, to participate in the 51st Session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held on 21 and 22 of this month.

During the plenary session, he will share Pakistan’s perspective on the developments in South Asia, following the ceasefire arrangement between Pakistan and India and the situation in the Middle East, after Israel’s recent aggression against Iran and other regional states, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, the Deputy Prime Minister will emphasise the pressing need to establish peace in the Middle East and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Ishaq Dar will reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the objectives and principles of the OIC and its efforts to address the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

He will also urge the international community to take decisive actions to combat the escalating tide of Islamophobia and to urgently address other contemporary global challenges, including rising extremism and terrorism and climate change.

On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states.

Prior to the Council of the Foreign Ministers, Ishaq Dar will participate in the award ceremony for the grant of “OIC Youth Forum Grand Youth Award” to the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.