AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

BR Web Desk Published June 19, 2025

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Istanbul, Republic of Türkiye, to participate in the 51st Session of the Council of the Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held on 21 and 22 of this month.

During the plenary session, he will share Pakistan’s perspective on the developments in South Asia, following the ceasefire arrangement between Pakistan and India and the situation in the Middle East, after Israel’s recent aggression against Iran and other regional states, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Palestinian cause, the Deputy Prime Minister will emphasise the pressing need to establish peace in the Middle East and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

Ishaq Dar will reiterate Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the objectives and principles of the OIC and its efforts to address the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

He will also urge the international community to take decisive actions to combat the escalating tide of Islamophobia and to urgently address other contemporary global challenges, including rising extremism and terrorism and climate change.

On the sidelines, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states.

Prior to the Council of the Foreign Ministers, Ishaq Dar will participate in the award ceremony for the grant of “OIC Youth Forum Grand Youth Award” to the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

OIC Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar 51st session of OIC foreign ministers

Comments

200 characters

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories