Telecom subscribers surpass 200 million in Pakistan

Telecom subscribers have crossed 200 million in the country, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said on Thursday, terming the development a “historic milestone” that “reflects Pakistan’s accelerated digital growth”.

“The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority proudly announces a historic milestone—crossing 200 million telecom subscribers nationwide. With 150 million broadband and over 2 million Fiber To The Home (FTTH) subscribers. This achievement reflects Pakistan’s accelerated digital growth and PTA’s commitment to inclusive connectivity,” the PTA said.

To mark the celebration, the PTA and CMO’s (Jazz, Telenor, Ufone, Zong and SCO) are offering free 2GB data + 200 on-net minutes (valid for 24 hours) on June 20, 2025 to all mobile users, the statement added.

“Subscribers can avail this offer by dialing short code *2200# (All Mobile Operators).”

To further digital inclusion, especially for female students, PTA—alongside PTCL, Transworld, Nayatel, Cybernet, and Wateen—are deploying free Wi-Fi hotspots for 6-month at HEC-recognized selected universities including women universities to empower students through improved access to digital resources, according to the statement.

Moreover, the PTA said, mobile manufacturers have contributed 200 locally assembled smartphones to be distributed among female SIM owners through computerised balloting across Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.