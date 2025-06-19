AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
Most Gulf markets retreat as Israel, Iran strikes continue

Reuters Published June 19, 2025
Most stock markets in the Gulf closed lower on Thursday on the seventh day of the Israel-Iran conflict and as U.S. President Donald Trump kept the world guessing about whether the U.S. would join Israel in airstrikes.

Dubai’s main share index lost 0.7%, hit by a 2.3% slide in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank and a 1.2% decrease in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

In Saudi Arabia, the benchmark index reversed early losses to edge 0.2% higher, helped by a 4.9% jump in Umm Al Qura Development and Construction.

However, the index posted a weekly loss of 2.1%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index concluded 0.8% down.

Overnight, the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates steady as expected but retained projections for two quarter-point rate cuts this year.

The Fed’s decisions impact monetary policy in the Gulf, where most currencies, including the riyals, are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Most Gulf markets in red as Israel-Iran conflict escalates

The Qatari index fell 0.8%, with Qatar Islamic Bank losing 1.3%.

Brent crude futures rose $1.06, or 1.4%, to $77.76 a barrel by 1151 GMT.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 1.9%, as most of its constituents were in negative territory including Talaat Moustafa Group Holding, which was down 5.8%.

----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA    rose 0.2% to 10,611
 ABU DHABI       lost 0.8% to 9,423
 DUBAI           down 0.7% to 5,270
 QATAR           dropped 0.8% to 10,261
 EGYPT           slid 1.9% to 30,248
 BAHRAIN         declined 0.8% to 1,875
 OMAN            eased 0.3% to 4,506
 KUWAIT          gained 0.9% to 8,616
----------------------------------------
