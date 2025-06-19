India’s Bumrah aiming for three Tests out of five against England

LONDON: India strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah expects to feature in only three matches of the five-Test series against England as he manages his workload following a back injury.

The 31-year-old has taken 205 Test wickets at a stunning average of under 20 apiece, with his unique action and ability to generate sharp pace off a short run making him especially difficult to face.

But he suffered a back injury during the final match of India’s 3-1 series loss in Australia, in January.

And with five Tests in less than seven weeks, starting at Headingley on Friday, Bumrah is concerned to maintain peak fitness as India bid for their first series win in England since 2007.

“The body is feeling good, no issues, no complaints,” the fast bowler told Sky Sports.

“I have to be smart as well as I am not becoming younger by the day. I have to take care of my body as I would love to play for longer and contribute in all three formats.

“I plan on the go but three Test matches is what I am looking at, what I can manage at this moment.

“The first is definitely going to happen, the rest we see how things are, what is the workload, what are the scenarios. Hopefully in the games I play I give my absolute best.”

Bumrah, who has taken 60 wickets at an average of 22.16 in 14 Tests against England, is a senior figure in a youthful squad now captained by Shubman Gill after former skippers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both retired last month.

The paceman said the expectation that he would not be involved in every Test against England was central to his decision to rule himself out of the captaincy.

Bumrah led India during two Tests in Australia but batsman Gill is now in charge.

“There are no fancy stories, no controversy, no headlines that I was sacked,” said Bumrah, who had back surgery in 2023.

“I discussed about my workloads going forward, spoke to the people who have managed my back, spoke to the surgeon.

“I came to the conclusion I have to be a little more smart so I called the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and said I don’t want to be looked at in a leadership role.”

“They were looking at me for leadership but I had to say ‘no’ as it’s not fair for the team if in a five-Test series, three matches somebody else is leading and two matches somebody else is leading.”