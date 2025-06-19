AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
Amazon to invest $233mn in India to expand operations infrastructure, improve tech

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

Amazon will invest more than 20 billion rupees ($233 million) in India in 2025 to expand and update its operations infrastructure, develop new technology for its fulfilment network and improve delivery safety, it said on Thursday.

The investment builds on top of Amazon’s prior investments for the creation of an operations network to deliver to all serviceable pin-codes in the country, it added.

In June 2023, the e-commerce major - which competes with Walmart’s Flipkart and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail in India - had said it will take its investments in the country to $26 billion by 2030, without providing a breakdown.

The new investment will be used to launch new sites and upgrade existing facilities across its fulfilment and delivery network, improving speed and processing capacity, it said.

Chinese sellers on Amazon to hike prices or exit US as tariffs soar

Additionally, Amazon plans to use technology to alert delivery associates about unsafe speeds and ensure equitable distribution of delivery routes.

Some of the funds will also be used to expand initiatives to improve the health and financial well-being of its employees, the company said.

In March, India’s information technology ministry said Amazon’s cloud services provider, Amazon Web Services, will invest about $8.2 billion in the country.

