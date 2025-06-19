AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
Business & Finance

Indian central bank rationalises provisioning for infrastructure loans

Reuters Published June 19, 2025
MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India was rationalising the standard asset provisioning requirement for all under-construction projects, it said on Thursday, but these would gradually increase in case of deferment.

The standard asset provisioning requirement would stand at 1% for all projects under construction which would gradually increase for each quarter of date of commencement of operations deferment, the central bank said in a statement on its website.

The provisioning requirement for under-construction commercial real estate exposures will be slightly higher at 1.25%.

RBI to cut rates by 25 bps on June 6, then once more in August

Indian banks saw large defaults across infrastructure loans starting in 2012-2013 on account of exuberant lending, which strained the country’s banking system.

The Reserve Bank of India had last year proposed to lenders to set aside higher provisions for under-construction infrastructure projects and asked them to ensure strict monitoring of any emerging stress.

