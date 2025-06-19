AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB will keep doing all is needed to meet inflation goal, Nagel says

Reuters Published June 19, 2025

MILAN: The European Central Bank (ECB) will keep doing all that is necessary to complete its nearly accomplished mission on inflation, one of its top policymakers, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, said on Thursday.

Annual euro zone inflation fell to 1.9% in May, from 2.2% in April, EU statistics office Eurostat said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Young Factor student conference in Milan to promote financial literacy, ECB Governing Council member Nagel said that bringing euro zone inflation to the 2% target was the best thing the central bank could do to promote economic growth.

“I guess this year we are coming close to our target, 2% on average, that is more or less mission accomplished,” the German central banker said, adding that the ECB has been shown to be good at using a wide range of tools to achieve price stability.

“We are now in the neutral territory of monetary policy,” he said. “So I believe that we are on the right track when it comes to monetary policy. … We will do what is necessary, we did it in the past.”

ECB has learned its lesson about ills of easy money, de Guindos says

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos, at the same conference, said the ECB would stick to a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach to monetary policy given the high level of uncertainty linked to geopolitical developments.

In Milan on Wednesday, ECB policymaker and Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta said the ECB would retain a flexible approach, pointing to forecasts indicating that euro zone inflation would undershoot the ECB’s 2% target for an extended period of time.

Bank of Portugal Governor Mario Centeno said on Wednesday at the student conference that weak economic growth in the euro zone could prevent inflation from hitting the ECB’s target.

However, Nagel stressed that the ECB’s mandate was solely price stability, so it did what it could within that remit, laying the ground for politicians to do the rest.

ECB European Central Bank

Comments

200 characters

ECB will keep doing all is needed to meet inflation goal, Nagel says

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories